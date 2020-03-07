Deepika Padukone To Reema Kagti: Women Producers Who Are Changing The Content Game In Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika debuted as a producer in 2020 as she released the first film under her banner KA ENTERTAINMENT titled Chhapaak. A real life story about an acid-attack survivor, the film created quite a stir amongst industry-folk, audiences and critics alike. Deepika's vision as a producer is to back films that need a platform and have an important story to tell. She portrayed the lead character of Malti in Chhapaak, possibly one of the most difficult roles of her career in Bollywood.

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Deepshikha has been a true inspiration for many women out there. From donning the hat of a mother and an entrepreneur, she has now taken up the role of a producer taking forward her father's production house POOJA ENTERTAINMENT. Being Vashu Bhagnani's daughter and Jackky Bhagnani's sister, production is in Deepshikha's genes and she had to turn to it sooner or later. Having recently helmed the successful Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, she has a great line-up of upcoming films including Coolie No. 1 (Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan) and Bell Bottom (Akshay Kumar) in the near future.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma co-founded her production house Clean Slate Films with her brother in 2014 and there has been no stopping her since then. With three wonderful films (NH10, Phillauri and Pari) released under the banner already, Sharma has shown the industry how to create strong stories headlined by women. Clean Slate Films, as the name suggests, works towards collaborating with new storytellers to tell new stories with every film.

Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti's directorial career has been inspiring for everyone and when she partnered with Zoya Akhtar to start their production house TIGER BABY FILMS, one could expect nothing but the best, and that's what they have delivered! Be it the path-breaking series Made in Heaven, which revealed uncovered truths about the wedding business or Gully Boy, India's entry to the Oscars, Reema has been the mind behind some of the most iconic characters in Bollywood.

Dia Mirza

Dia has shown her talent and versatility across the different roles she has played in her life, be it as an actor, a producer or a philanthropist. As the founder of her new production house ONE INDIA STORIES LLP, Dia aims to share meaningful narratives across different platforms and mediums. She is known to be experimental and is currently in conversation with many scriptwriters and filmmakers for compelling stories.