Deepika Padukone Visits JNU Campus, Stands In Solidarity With Students; Pictures

Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus on Tuesday evening, as a show of solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob on January 5, 2019. In pictures shared by students, she can be seen standing with them.

The JNU mob violence incident on Sunday night has stirred Bollywood's conscience like never before. Deepika, who usually prefers to keep her political opinions to herself, visited JNU's Sabarmati T-Point, and supported the students who went through the harrowing experience. JNU's Student Union president, Aishe Ghosh, who was injured during the mob attacks, was also present with her.

NOW: Deepika Padukone at JNU amid protests and crackdown! She has been in Delhi for the past 2 days for the promotion of her upcoming movie #Chhapaak pic.twitter.com/3l7MbPSkx4 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 7, 2020

Deepika was in Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, when she decided to visit the campus. Reportedly, she did not speak on the issue, but simply stood in solidarity.

@deepikapadukone says she doesn't want to speak just had come to express solidarity with #JNU students pic.twitter.com/GPlEjgEDYl — Shradha Chettri (@Shrads_chettri) January 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Deepika had expressed her opinions to NDTV on what is happening in the country. She said that she feels proud to see that the citizens are not scared to express themselves. The fact that we are thinking about the future of the country, regardless of the viewpoint, is heartening to see according to Deepika. She feels that if one has to see change in society, it is important to express one's opinion.

Were you in JNU?

In support of protesters?@deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/yjMJP0N72R — Jyotsna Bedi (@JyotsnaBedi) January 7, 2020

On Monday night, Bollywood stars like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza and Ali Fazal took part in protests against the JNU violence, in Mumbai. Others like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor posted touching notes on social media, expressing their support to students.

ALSO READ: After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone BREAKS SILENCE On The Ongoing Protests Over JNU Attack!

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence