      Deepika Padukone Visits JNU Campus, Stands In Solidarity With Students; Pictures

      Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus on Tuesday evening, as a show of solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob on January 5, 2019. In pictures shared by students, she can be seen standing with them.

      Deepika In JNU Campus, Stands In Solidarity With Students

      The JNU mob violence incident on Sunday night has stirred Bollywood's conscience like never before. Deepika, who usually prefers to keep her political opinions to herself, visited JNU's Sabarmati T-Point, and supported the students who went through the harrowing experience. JNU's Student Union president, Aishe Ghosh, who was injured during the mob attacks, was also present with her.

      Deepika was in Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, when she decided to visit the campus. Reportedly, she did not speak on the issue, but simply stood in solidarity.

      Earlier in the day, Deepika had expressed her opinions to NDTV on what is happening in the country. She said that she feels proud to see that the citizens are not scared to express themselves. The fact that we are thinking about the future of the country, regardless of the viewpoint, is heartening to see according to Deepika. She feels that if one has to see change in society, it is important to express one's opinion.

      On Monday night, Bollywood stars like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza and Ali Fazal took part in protests against the JNU violence, in Mumbai. Others like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor posted touching notes on social media, expressing their support to students.

