Deepika Padukone Wants Kartik Aaryan To Shave His Beard, Fans Agree

Kartik Aaryan, amid the lockdown, has been keeping his fans entertained with daily posts and special interaction sessions on social media. The actor recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans, and asked if he should trim his new beard.

It's been over 45 days since the nationwide lockdown began to combat the COVID 19 outbreak in India. Kartik, who at the time was shooting for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. was sporting a stubble, which has now a full brown beard. The actor has been flaunting the new looks on Instagram, but fans now want the actor to shave his beard.

When Kartik asked his fans if the beard should stay or go, many opted for the second option, including actress Deepika Padukone. Deepika, who had also joined the live session, voted for a clean shaved look with the hand-up emoji. Take a look:

During the live chat, Kartik revealed that his mother is also against his beard look and wants him to get rid of it. He said that his mother even threatened to take away his food privileges if he didn't shave. Kartik's sister also handed him a trimmer during the live session and said that their mother sent it.

On the work front, Kartik has several projects lined up, including sequels like Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

