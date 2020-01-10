‘Deepika Padukone Was Patriotic Before, Now She Is A Traitor’: Kanhaiya Kumar On DP’s JNU Visit

Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, after students and faculty were assaulted by a masked mob, has left the nation divided. The actress took a stance against the violent attack, and protested silently. BJP party members, who seem to view the university and any support for the university as 'anti-national', have somewhat taken a similar stance against Deepika.

Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the JNU Students' Union called out the hypocrisy of people who called for a boycott on Deepika's film Chhapaak. He pointed out how Deepika was hailed as being patriotic when she campaigned for PM Modi back in the day, but became a traitor in the eyes of the people, after visiting JNU.

While delivering a speech, Kanhaiya said, "A Hindi cinema actress came to the university but did not raise slogans, did not take Modiji's name, did not take mota bhai's name. She just came and met the injured students. But calls were given to boycott her film.... Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she participated in a campaign for Modiji and became a traitor after coming to JNU."

Kanhaiya also said that the offensive stance that the BJP is taking against Deepika when she did not actually make any political statements, but just stood with students who had been attacked, indicates that they were in fact behind the attacks.

Deepika was also criticized by many netizens, who viewed her display of solidarity as a promotional stint for her film Chhapaak. 'Boycott Chhapaak' and 'Block Deepika' started trending on Twitter, but incidentally, Deepika's Twitter following witnessed a massive jump by about 40,000 followers, after her JNU visit.

