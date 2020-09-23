Deepika, Sara, Shraddha & Rakul's Careers In Danger As Their Names Get Dragged Into Drug Case?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is continuing its prob into the drug angle with respect to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. From the past few days, talent manager Jaya Saha is being interrogated by the NCB. Reportedly, she has dropped four names of B-town celebrities in connection with the drug angle i.e., Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. All four actresses have been summoned by the NCB. Now, the question arises: Will the ongoing controversy derail their careers? Well, here's what producer Pritish Nandy has to say..

Drugs Case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh And Sara Ali Khan Summoned By NCB

While speaking to HT, Pritish said, "Robert Downey Jr is the highest paid actor there, was he impacted by drugs? Never, it has never impacted anyone, anywhere. It's a personal affair, nothing to do with you, me or the public at large. We have made everybody's problem our problem."

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also feels that the ongoing controversy won't affect Deepika, Sara, Shraddha or Rakul's careers. He said, "When Rekha's husband Mukesh Agarwal died by suicide, the entire nation started called her kulta, and said things like 'husband ko kha gayi'. Few days after that her film Phool Bane Angaray (1991) was supposed to release... the producer-director KC Bokadia didn't postpone and the film went on to become a big hit."

He further added, "Similarly, Sanjay Dutt was alleged with a crime that was something to do with the nation and, but Khal Nayak (!993) came after that, became a big hit. Even Salman had blackbuck and road accident cases against him but his films did well. People aren't concerned about all of these. In fact sometime they start loving the celebrity even more after he or she passes through some legal hassles. If you see Salman's second innings post these cases are bigger than his first innings."

Considering the ongoing controversy around the mentioned actresses, when filmmaker Anurag Basu was asked if he will be willing to work with them, he said that he can't comment on it right now.

"Such allegations have been put on everyone, including big stars in the past. Unless it's proved, why should anyone react? They are innocent for me right now. I cannot believe what I haven't seen, it's as simple as that," added Basu.