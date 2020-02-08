Delhi Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu Flashes Her Inked Finger After Casting Vote With Family

Nation comes first and setting an example of being a responsible citizen of the country, Taapsee who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Thappad, took a break from work and flew to her hometown Delhi to cast her vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Reportedly, the polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8am in the national capital today (February 8) amid tight security. Taapsee Pannu and her family, including sister Shagun and parents, were among the first ones who stepped out to cast their votes.

Later, the Badla actress posted a picture on her Instagram page where she is seen flashing her inked finger along with her family after they cast their votes. Taapsee captioned the snap as, "Pannu Parivaar' has voted. Have you ? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts."

Earlier, Taapsee had posted a picture of herself posing with her mother ahead of the voting as the two showed off their fingers before they were marked. Encouraging her fans to step out to vote, she wrote, "Ready to get inked tomorrow. A quick break to make sure we vote. Will you? #Delhi Citizen." She even shared a picture of her and her sister Shagun showing the ink on their fingers and wrote, "What creative inking!!!!"

Speaking about work, Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's social drama, Thappad. The film revolves around a woman who chooses to walk out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. The film is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

Besides this, the actress's upcoming films include Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

