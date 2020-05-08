Despite Love Aaj Kal Failure, Kartik Aaryan Says He Received Love & Appreciation For His Performance

We still remember how netizens went berserk, when they came across the first picture of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Sadly, despite creating tremendous buzz among the moviegoers, the film failed to woo the audiences. In fact, the film ended up receiving extremely harsh and negative comments. Sara Ali Khan, who was seen on the silver screen after two projects- Kedarnath and Simmba, got trolled mercilessly for her poor acting chops.

However, Kartik, in his latest Instagram post, has something interesting to say. Despite the film's failure, Kartik is all grateful to Imtiaz and said that he has received only love and respect from the industry for his performance. Read Kartik's statement below..

Kartik wrote, "When you first dream of being in films, you act in front of the mirror and nail it every time, and the world of movies seems magical. Then you get a movie. You see the camera and are unnerved. It's bigger than the suitcase you brought to Mumbai. The bright lights seem to be scolding you for not landing on a one inch tape mark and wasting everyone's time."

He further wrote, "The first few years become about trying not to look nervous. Then you get an Imtiaz Ali movie. The moment he narrates the story, you are pulled into a dream. I don't even remember seeing the camera on his set, he'd always be standing wherever I looked after cut. He was never at the monitor, he was by my side. The lights on Imtiaz Ali's set help you find those tape marks."

Kartik also shared that he felt ecstatic when some of the great B-town personalities praised his performance in the film. He wrote, "I have never experienced the kind of love and appreciation I have got for my performance in Love Aaj Kal, and that too from some of my favourite filmmakers and people I most respect in the industry. How ironic that the making of this film felt most effortless!"

While thanking Imtiaz, Kartik called the maverick director a 'jadugar' and wrote, "It would scare me to think of doing two characters in one movie. And here, I didn't even realise how smoothly I was being transitioned between #Veer and #Raghu. For an actor, there is no better environment than being In front of that mirror."

"Imtiaz Ali takes you there. This is the reason why so many great actors' greatest performances have been in Imtiaz Ali films. Imtiaz Ali director nahi hain, jadugar hain! Thank you sir for giving me the best performance of my career yet," concluded Kartik.