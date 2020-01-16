Devi First Look: Kajol Leaves A Solid Impact In This Film Also Starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia

Kajol's performance in the recently-released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been praised by everyone. Now, the actress who has been a part of many memorable films, is all set to make her debut in the space of short films with a movie titled Devi. The film stars Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

The first look of the film has been dropped and we must say, it looks quite powerful. In the still, Kajol, dressed in a cotton sari is looking intently at the camera. On her left is Shruti Hassan who looks tipsy while Neena Kulkarni on the right, sports a worried expression.

Neha Dhupia is seen standing confidently in a pantsuit. Mukta Barve is seen leaning on to the couch in a burka while Sandhya Mhatre is standing behind Kajol in an orange sari. Shivani Raghuvanshi is seen wearing a lab coat and Rama Joshi is seen donning a salwar-suit. Sitting on the floor in a skirt-top is Yashaswini Dayama.

Talking about her role in the film, Kajol told Mid-day, "I couldn't have chosen a better subject than Devi for my first short film. It's a powerful statement, written very well by Priyanka (Banerjee). It's a poignant film, one that needs to be shared with the world, especially today. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate."

Shruti Haasan further added, "I loved the concept of the film when I heard it. We often talk about a sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It's disturbingly poignant and that's why I knew I had to be part of it, and I couldn't have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform!"

Produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment, Devi is helmed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee for Large Short Films.

