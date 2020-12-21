Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan Introduces Us To His Character Arjun Pathak With An Intense Still From The Film

This year, Kartik Aaryan dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans on his birthday, when he announced that he will be starring in Neerja director Ram Madhavani's upcoming thriller Dhamaka. The film has the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor essaying the role of a journalist who is assigned to do a live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

The film recently went on floors in Mumbai. Today, Kartik took to his Instagram page to introduce fans to his character Arjun Pathak from the film. "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka 💥." In the new still, Kartik is seen intensely looking into the camera. The actor is seen in a navy blue suit with some blood stains on his shirt. Kartik's bespectacled avatar is making us more curious for the film.

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Kartik had said that Dhamaka is going to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. "It keeps you on the edge throughout and talks about so many relevant things that are going on in our society right now. It's my most commercial film yet," the actor had told the tabloid.

Talking about teaming up with Ram Madhvani, Kartik had earlier said, "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait to transport myself to Ram sir's world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie (Screwvala) and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey."

Dhamaka is slated to hit the big screens next year.

