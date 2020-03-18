'Dharmendra Didn't Like Esha Deol Dancing Or Making Her Bollywood Debut': Hema Malini

Recently, when Hema Malini graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with her daughter Esha Deol, the veteran actress made some shocking revelations about her hubby, actor Dharmendra. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood revealed that Dharamji was against his daughter making her career in films.

Opening up about Esha's childhood and her Bollywood debut, the Sholay actress revealed, "Esha was interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn't like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that."

She further added, "Later when Dharamji got to know the type of Nritya(dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted his daughters dancing and also Esha's Bollywood debut."

Esha made her acting debut with Aftab Shivdasani's Koi Mere Dil Se Poocho in 2002. She went on to star in films like Chura Liya Hai Tumhe, Kucch Toh Hai, Dhoom, Yuva, Kaal, Ankahee and others. After a short hiatus, she made a comeback on screen in 2018 with a short film called Cakewalk.

Meanwhile, the actress recently debuted as an author with first book titled 'Amma Mia'. The book is all about insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another.

Further, on Kapil's show, Esha shared anecdotes behind the making of her book and how she invented and discovered different types of recipes at home, which will be helpful for new mothers. She mentioned that it took her more than a year to complete the book and she was also pregnant at that time with her second child.

Dharmendra APOLOGIZES To Wife Hema Malini After Trolling Her: 'Humka Maafi De Diyo'

IT'S OFFICIAL! Dharmendra, Jeetendra & Vinod Khanna's The Burning Train Gets A Remake; Read Details