    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      'Dharmendra Didn't Like Esha Deol Dancing Or Making Her Bollywood Debut': Hema Malini

      By
      |

      Recently, when Hema Malini graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with her daughter Esha Deol, the veteran actress made some shocking revelations about her hubby, actor Dharmendra. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood revealed that Dharamji was against his daughter making her career in films.

      hema-esha

      Opening up about Esha's childhood and her Bollywood debut, the Sholay actress revealed, "Esha was interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn't like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that."

      She further added, "Later when Dharamji got to know the type of Nritya(dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted his daughters dancing and also Esha's Bollywood debut."

      Esha made her acting debut with Aftab Shivdasani's Koi Mere Dil Se Poocho in 2002. She went on to star in films like Chura Liya Hai Tumhe, Kucch Toh Hai, Dhoom, Yuva, Kaal, Ankahee and others. After a short hiatus, she made a comeback on screen in 2018 with a short film called Cakewalk.

      Meanwhile, the actress recently debuted as an author with first book titled 'Amma Mia'. The book is all about insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another.

      Further, on Kapil's show, Esha shared anecdotes behind the making of her book and how she invented and discovered different types of recipes at home, which will be helpful for new mothers. She mentioned that it took her more than a year to complete the book and she was also pregnant at that time with her second child.

      Dharmendra APOLOGIZES To Wife Hema Malini After Trolling Her: 'Humka Maafi De Diyo'

      IT'S OFFICIAL! Dharmendra, Jeetendra & Vinod Khanna's The Burning Train Gets A Remake; Read Details

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X