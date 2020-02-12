Dharmendra To Launch A Farm-To-Fork Restaurant Named ‘He-Man’ On Valentine’s Day

Veteran actor Dharmendra has successfully established himself in the business of food with his restaurant chain named 'Garam Dharam'. Now, the actor is all geared up to launch his second restaurant, which he is calling 'He-Man'. Dharmendra announced that the restaurant will be launched on February 14, i.e, Valentine's Day.

Dharmendra is passionate about farming, and with He-Man, he will be setting up the first ever farm-to-fork restaurant which is all about using the freshest, guilt-free ingredients. The restaurant will be opened on the Karnal Highway.

Sharing an e-invite for the launch, he tweeted, "Dear friends,after the success of my restaurant " Garam Dharam Dhaba"now l'm announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called " He Man", friends, I truly appreciate your love,respect and belonging towards me . Love you all...Your Dharam." (sic)

The e-invite read, "Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine''s Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway."

The actor's love for farming and food is obvious through his social media where he keeps posting pictures of the fresh vegetables and fruits grown on his farm.

