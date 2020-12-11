Dharmendra Tweets In Support Of Farmers; Kangana Accuses Priyanka Chopra Of Provoking Violent Protests

Dharmendra on Friday joined the ranks of actors who are urging the central government to find a solution to farmers' protests over the farm laws. The veteran actor shared a picture of himself and captioned it as, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast."

A week ago, the actor had posted a similar tweet citing the growing COVID-19 cases in Delhi but immediately deleted it. The Apne actor had said, "The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us." Many other actors including Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and others have extended their support to farmers.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been tweeting out against the farmers' protests, has accused her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh, who she had a day long Twitter spat with, of provoking violent protests.

The Queen actress shared a picture of farmers holding banners allegedly demanding the release of Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao. In the tweet, she claimed that people supporting farmers and opposing the Farm Bill "are aware of how important it is but still provoke them to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Bandh for petty gains."

In subsequent tweets she tagged Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh claiming that they have missed people and media. Take a look at the tweet:

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Earlier, Priyanka reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's gateway and are demanding a repeal of Centre's three new farm laws. Meanwhile, the government has been in talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue. According to reports, farmers are worried that the new Farm Bills will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, and instead ensure earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

ALSO READ: After Diljit-Kangana's Twitter Spat, Priyanka Chopra & Sonam Kapoor Share Their Take On The Farmers' Protest

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker On Kangana Ranaut: She Has Become Synonymous With Spewing Poisonous Fiction