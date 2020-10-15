Dhvani Bhanushali Breaks Record, Hits Fastest 1 Billion Views On YouTube For T-Series Song ‘Vaaste’

Dhvani Bhanushali has become the youngest Indian singer to hit 1 billion views on YouTube with the Bhushan Kumar presented 'Vaaste'. Dhvani achieved the fastest one billion views with 'Vaaste' and has rightfully earned the name 'Billionaire Baby'.

The young pop star made her debut with 'Humsafar Acoustic' from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, went on to sing other songs like 'Tere Mere Reprise' from Chef, 'Veere' from Veere Di Wedding, 'Ishtehaar' from Welcome To New York, and even collaborated with Neha Kakkar on 'Dilbar' and Guru Randhawa on 'Ishare Tere'.

Her first single 'Leja Re' became a super hit. But when the T-Series talent released 'Vaaste', she broke all records in the music world. 'Vaaste' was composed by Tanish Bagchi, written by Arafat Mehmood and co-sung by Nikhil D'Souza.

T-Series' head Bhushan Kumar had this to say about 'Vaaste' and Dhvani's achievement - "Vaaste has truly been a path-breaking solo for Dhvani and it gives us immense pleasure that she is the youngest artist of T-Series. It is indeed an achievement for everyone who has been a part of Vaaste."

Thrilled with the achievement, Dhvani said, "The response 'Vaaste' received has been unprecedented. We are ecstatic that the song has even managed to make an impact on such a big level with 1 Billion views. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. I also want to thank the entire team who made this song a success including Tanishk Bagchi, who did a fantastic job with the composition and Radhika Rao who directed the music video."

Commenting on the milestone, Tanishq Bagchi said, ''YouTube gives a platform to show creativity and you get to know the audience reaction immediately. It's my pleasure to collaborate with Dhvani who at a young age has such maturity and versatility in her voice. Vaaste is one of my original compositions sung by Dhvani and in no time it has reached such new heights. I am extremely overwhelmed that it has crossed 1 Billion Views on YouTube."

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who directed the music video of 'Vaaste' had words of praise for Dhvani. "Dhvani has an amazing amount of talent and we are pleased to see that 'Vaaste' has reached the heights that it has. We have given many Pop video hits in our long musical career but 'Vaaste' is special as it brings to our country a true Pop star, who's a combination of good looks and great singing. We wish Dhvani all the best and are sure she is going to reach huge heights in her career with 'Vaaste' being the epic beginning for her," they said.

Dhvani has sure taken the music industry by storm. We are eager to see what is in store for this bright talent in the future.

