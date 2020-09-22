Dia Mirza Denies Consuming Drugs: Calls The Reports Baseless And Frivolous

Dia Mirza, the popular actress has been making headlines after the reports that suggested her involvement in Bollywood's drug nexus started doing rounds. It was reported that Dia Mirza would be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau soon. However, the actress has recently denied the allegations against her through an official statement posted on her social media pages.

In her official statement, Dia Mirza has said "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions".

"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me - Dia Mirza", added the actress.

As per the reports, Dia Mirza's name has come up while interrogating the drug peddlers, who have been associated with the Bollywood big wigs. Recently, Whatsapp conversations that purportedly discussing drugs have leaked online, and have come under the radar of NCB. In connection with the drug probe, several big names from Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and so on are expected to be summoned by NCB soon.

