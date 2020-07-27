Dia Mirza: I’ve Lost Films To Others, But The Things Being Said Are Deeply Personal And Hurtful

In recent times, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding issues of favouritism and camp-ism in the Hindi film industry. While it is very important to debate on these issues and work towards a fairer system in the industry, this debate has also been skewed by name-calling and putting down others, especially by one particular celebrity, Kangana Ranaut.

Dia Mirza, an actress who is very much respected by audiences and her colleagues in the industry, for her ability to address less-talked about issues with poise and grace, opened up on the insider versus outsider debate in the film industry.

Dia shared that she herself has been replaced by other actors in films, and while that is hurtful, she has chosen to dust herself off and carve her own path. She also argued that the many of things being said in the name of this debate, is out of personal vendetta, and that she finds the attacks deeply personal and hurtful.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dia admitted, "There are camps. Of course, there are camps! There are camps of people who get along with each other, who work closely and intimately with each other, their personalities gel."

Continuing about favouritism, she said, "I do understand that if I had been favoured by certain individuals, maybe that would have opened up more opportunities for me. But I have always believed that it is important to walk your own path and set your own course and discover your own opportunities. Yes, when I was younger, I used to find it very unsettling. There have been times where I have been disturbed by it as well. I have lost films to other actors and it's hurtful but you get up, you dust it off and you move forward. I feel a personal agenda in a lot of things that are being said. I see a lot of personal bone to pick with people. I find a lot of the attacks deeply personal and hurtful. That's why I feel it's unhealthy."

Dia also said, "Even when artists comment on certain situations, until the big stars don't comment on it, the media will always say the industry is not speaking about it. No, but the industry has spoken about it. Certain artists have not but to a larger audience or population or even to the media, until certain individuals speak, it's not perceived as the industry. I think this is an issue that we have innately, within us. It's a structural and perceptional issue. It's also something that has been created by the media."

