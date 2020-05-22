Dia Mirza And R. Madhavan Discuss Possibility of RHTDM Sequel: We Are Trying To Make It Happen

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan became a much loved on-screen couple, when they starred together in the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The two recently went live and among other things, discussed the possibility of a sequel to the movie, which got fans super excited. Dia shared that they are trying their best to make it happen.

In an Instagram live session called #DownToEarthWithDee, Dia Mirza revealed that her first co-star, Madhavan is very special. "Along with being an amazing artist, he is an incredible human being with whom I share a strong love for nature," said Dia, while introducing him.

Addressing a pressing fan question, Madhavan said, "I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It has been over 19 years and somehow I'm still inundated with songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on my social media," and remarked how the film still connects with audiences effortlessly.

Talking about the possibility of a sequel, Dia said, "We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there was an innocence and honesty we shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn't want to dilute that in any way."

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was directed by Gautham Menon, and it also starred Saif Ali Khan alongside Dia and Madhavan. Although not very successful during the time of its release, the film gained a cult following since everythign from the film, including the soundtrack, clothing, dialogues, etc., became popular. With some of its songs like 'Zara Zara', and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' topping the charts, the fame was inevitable.

