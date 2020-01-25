Dia Mirza Reveals She Was Stalked When She Was Younger; She Confronted Him And Asked Him His Name
Dia Mirza was recently speaking at an event hosted by the NGO Save The Children, when she opened up about her experience of being stalked when she was younger. Dia said that she confronted the stalker about what he was doing, for which he didn't have an answer.
"When I was younger, back home in Hyderabad even I faced a stalker. I confronted him and asked him his name. That moment, the boy didn't have an answer. One should never ignore or be afraid of reporting or calling out a harasser. There is no shame in doing so. It empowers us with the ability to address the problem and more often than not data indicates that it makes a big difference. The harassment does stop," said Dia.
She added that women's safety is not just a law and order issue but much more as its roots are in patriarchal mind-sets. "The manifestations of violence can take as horrific a turn as rape. It renders me speechless to hear how young children also fall prey to most heinous of violence and violations," she said.
Dia also shared pictures from the event, with a long note on why human rights issues cannot be tackled if gender justice and equality aren't addressed.
Dia is the Artist Ambassador of Save The Children India.
Safety is not just a law and order issue, it is much more, with its long and firm roots in the mindsets and play of patriarchy. The manifestations of violence can take as horrific a turn as rape. It renders me speechless to hear how young children also fall prey to most heinous of violence and violations. No human rights issue can be solved without addressing gender justice and equality. If half of the population is hugely disadvantaged one way or another, how will India ever be a superpower? This is not just a ‘WOMAN’S Problem, this is a SOCIAL problem, it’s an unfolding tragedy and an everlasting nightmare. This is why being Artist Ambassador to Save The Children India gives me pride and joy. Their Wings report of 2018 and the amazing work they do year round in partnership with ngo’s and gov is inspiring! DYK 1 out of 3 women feel the fear of sexual violence and harassment in public spaces? All public spaces should have proper functional lighting. A review of existing facilities must be undertaken to identify the dark spots. No sustainable development goal can be achieved if our women and children and not safe. #SDG5 #SustainableDevelopmentGoals Swipe left to see the amazing people that were a part of this important panel discussion 🙏🏻 🧡 A special shoutout to our Child Champion Latifa Sheikh 🐯 @savethechildren_india @weareyuvaa @iitbombay_abhyuday @pinthecreep @inbreakthrough @anandntiwari @tanejamainhoon #Tuesday #TuesdayMotivation
