Dia Mirza Reveals She Was Stalked When She Was Younger; She Confronted Him And Asked Him His Name

Dia Mirza was recently speaking at an event hosted by the NGO Save The Children, when she opened up about her experience of being stalked when she was younger. Dia said that she confronted the stalker about what he was doing, for which he didn't have an answer.

"When I was younger, back home in Hyderabad even I faced a stalker. I confronted him and asked him his name. That moment, the boy didn't have an answer. One should never ignore or be afraid of reporting or calling out a harasser. There is no shame in doing so. It empowers us with the ability to address the problem and more often than not data indicates that it makes a big difference. The harassment does stop," said Dia.

She added that women's safety is not just a law and order issue but much more as its roots are in patriarchal mind-sets. "The manifestations of violence can take as horrific a turn as rape. It renders me speechless to hear how young children also fall prey to most heinous of violence and violations," she said.

Dia also shared pictures from the event, with a long note on why human rights issues cannot be tackled if gender justice and equality aren't addressed.

Dia is the Artist Ambassador of Save The Children India.

