      Dia Mirza Says It’s Extraordinary To See Civil Society's Efforts During Coronavirus Crisis

      The Covid-19 pandemic has put every section of the society through trials and tribulations. From coordinating efforts to help out during the crisis, Dia Mirza shares that she has seen shortcomings on a governance level, but is amazed to see how the civil society has stepped up to fill in the gaps. Dia is optimistic that there will be productive action on part of the citizenry in the future.

      Dia Mirza Lauds Civil Society Efforts During COVID-19 Crisis

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dia said, "I have been talking to a lot of doctors, bureaucrats and municipal workers as we have been coordinating a lot with our ward. I think everybody is resolved to fix things, to work together and coordinate with each other. One of the biggest failings that we have had in the way we have governed in my humble opinion is that there has been very little or no coordination between agencies even people within agencies."

      She continued, "This is an extraordinary time and it is amazing to see people from civil society coming forward for help. I am very optimistic. The reality is hard painful and it is impossible for anybody to not to feel pain. I really think it is going to translate into extremely productive action and it is already happening."

      Dia hopes that we realize that our consumerist approach, and the way our economies are built on conscienceless capitalism may not be the real idea of progress. She stressed that a lot of change needs to happen.

      "It won't be business as usual. I also think that now more than ever before the sustainable development goals, the Paris agreement will be the road maps for the world to follow. We should be able to heal, recover and progress in a wonderful way," she signed off.

      Read more about: dia mirza coronavirus
      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 19:22 [IST]
      X