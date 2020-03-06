    For Quick Alerts
      Dia Mirza Says People’s Attitudes Towards Her Have Changed After Her Separation From Sahil Sangha

      News of Dia Mirza's separation from her husband Sahil Sangha came as a shocker to her fans and friends from the industry. Dia separated from Sahil last year, and the actress says that people's attitude towards her as changed a lot since then. Some react with a sense of pity and others with a sense of awe and admiration. However, Dia says she is not bothered by it but rather amused by it.

      Dia On People’s Reaction To Her Separation From Sahil Sangha

      Opening up about people's behaviour towards her after her divorce, Dia told Pinkvilla, "It amuses me because you are moving in circles where people are educated and progressive but they still feel a sense of sadness. They respond from a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it's empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. Sometimes, it's a gaze of awe and admiration."

      Dia has become a symbol of strength to other women who are going through similar circumstances. She said, "I get so many messages from women who are going through similar circumstances, saying, 'How are you so strong? How do you smile? How do you get up and go to work?' I don't have an answer for them. I just tell them that I find my way and I hope you will find yours because I can't tell you the right way."

      In August last year, Dia took to Twitter to announce that she was splitting with Sahil after 11 years of marriage. "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect," she had written.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 18:52 [IST]
