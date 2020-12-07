Dia Mirza Says She’s Been Stereotyped Due To Her Skin Colour; Adds It Has Been A Disadvantage In Her Career

It is fair to say that every artist has struggles of their own. Actress Dia Mirza opened up on how her looks have been a disadvantage to her a few times in her acting career. She shared that she once lost a role because she looked 'too good' for the part. Dia also shared that she has had stereotypes attached to her because of the colour of her skin.

"I think any stereotype and pre conceived notions are not good. The way I look has been a disadvantage for me in my acting profession many a times. I have lost a job and not been cast in a part because I look too good. It is a strange disadvantage," said Dia, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She continued, "I may be sounding very ungrateful. But because of the colour of my skin I am at a disadvantage. As much as I know and am acutely aware of the fact that darker complexioned women have it hard as well. But there is a certain type of cinema I love. I love the thinking cinema but the stereotypes attached to the thinking cinema and women who play those parts are so limiting. But finally things are looking up so I am not complaining."

Dia recently took to her social media handles to look back on the time when she participated in the Miss India beauty pageant 20 years ago, and went on the win Miss Asia Pacific .

Speaking about how winning the pageant was a big deal for her, Dia said that it gave her a voice, a platform and it empowered her financially, and also opened up the avenue of an acting career. Talking about film, the actress was last seen in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, which was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

