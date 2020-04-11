Dia Mirza Starts #DownToEarthWithDee To Inspire Living In Harmony With Nature

Dia Mirza, who is known for her work as an environmentalist, has started a new show on social media to inspire living in harmony with nature. The actress often talks about her love for nature, and is now taking it to the next level during the lockdown. Reports have suggested that the cut down in activities nationwide during the lockdown, has helped heal the planet and bring down pollution levels. To talk about the same and what can be done post lockdown, Dia has started a new segment on her Instagram account.

Her Instagram live conversations with celebrities will be held weekly on Wednesdays. Titled as Down To Earth With Dee, the conversation with stars are mostly about the current lockdown, how to survive through it and what to do post lockdown. Dia's first guests last week were, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and singer Shreya Ghoshal.

On choosing Zoya as her first artist for the online show, Dia said, "Zoya and I have been talking wildlife, conservation, ecological balance, stories and more for years! She is one of the most well-informed, empathetic, passionate, fun, articulate and talented people I know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Apr 7, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT

Zoya reportedly was the first filmmaker who said no to 'single-use plastic' in her projects. During the conversation, Zoya talked about the lockdown and how it affects the artists' community and her own observation of changes in life and feelings.She said, "This lockdown is going to alter the world. We will witness these shared experiences permeate into our narratives,"

On the other hand, Shreya Ghoshal talked about the influence of nature on her art as a musician. "Owing to my childhood spent in a little township of Rajasthan, I am very grateful for the peace and minimalism I experienced which made my musical sense better. From the rustling of trees to the sound of the wind, the animals and birds. It is something I definitely miss now that I live in Mumbai," said Shreya.

She believes the lockdown has given people another chance to appreciate nature. "With the lockdown, people are realizing that nature has always been here and we have just stopped listening and looking," she said.

Dia aims at inspiring people to build a relationship with nature and said, "I hope these conversations will help people to find ways to live in harmony with nature despite living in cities. I hope they find some magic, inspiration and solutions in our conversations." The actress has several celebrities lined up for weekly conversations.

After The Kaushal Brothers, Katrina Kaif And Isabelle Experiment With Cooking During Lockdown

Kangana Ranaut Praises India's Response To COVID-19: We Have A Great Leader But The Onus Is On Us