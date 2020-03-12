    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dibakar Banerjee Says His Experience Working With Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Was Surprising

      By
      |

      Critically acclaimed director Dibakar Banerjee's next film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar finally has a release date after many delays. The film, which is a black comedy drama, co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Dibakar recently opened up on his experience working with the two actors, and said that he was surprised by it as they broke the notion he had of Bollywood stars in his head.

      Dibakar Was Surprised Working With Arjun And Parineeti

      Dibakar told IANS, "(It was) Very surprising because I think they had also made up their minds that this would be a very different experience and came prepared for it and very surprisingly we had none of juvenility that I generally associate with Bollywood and its trappings. They were quite adults."

      He continued, "Arjun worked his pants off trying to get the character, diction the body language (right). Parinteeti gave her whole heart and soul into her character, which goes through some intense and shattering experiences."

      Earlier slated to release in 2018, the film will now hit screens on March 20. Dibakar is excited for audiences to see the film. He said that Hindi film audiences will be surprised by what Arjun and Parineeti are capable of.

      Dibakar attributed delay in shooting as the reason for the film's release being pushed. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks the third collaboration between Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

      ALSO READ: 5 Things From Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer That Makes It An Awaited Release

      ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra On Coronavirus: Stop Calling It A 'Hype On Social Media'

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X