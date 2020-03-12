Dibakar Banerjee Says His Experience Working With Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Was Surprising

Critically acclaimed director Dibakar Banerjee's next film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar finally has a release date after many delays. The film, which is a black comedy drama, co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Dibakar recently opened up on his experience working with the two actors, and said that he was surprised by it as they broke the notion he had of Bollywood stars in his head.

Dibakar told IANS, "(It was) Very surprising because I think they had also made up their minds that this would be a very different experience and came prepared for it and very surprisingly we had none of juvenility that I generally associate with Bollywood and its trappings. They were quite adults."

He continued, "Arjun worked his pants off trying to get the character, diction the body language (right). Parinteeti gave her whole heart and soul into her character, which goes through some intense and shattering experiences."

Earlier slated to release in 2018, the film will now hit screens on March 20. Dibakar is excited for audiences to see the film. He said that Hindi film audiences will be surprised by what Arjun and Parineeti are capable of.

Dibakar attributed delay in shooting as the reason for the film's release being pushed. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks the third collaboration between Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

