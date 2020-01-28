Did Alaya F Take A Dig At Ananya Panday For Her Nepotism Comment? Actress Clarifies

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is all set to debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Recently on a chat show, when the young actress was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn't, she replied, "A good answer on nepotism," further telling the host, "You're asking me to be mean! I don't like to be mean." Many felt that Alaya threw a shade at the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress with her comment.

Recently while speaking with ETimes, the actress clarified her statement and said, "I have never commented specifically on anything Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor have said. I think everyone is very aware that nepotism is real and it does exist. Privilege is a real thing and it does exist. Not Ananya, not Janhvi or anyone intends to make that less of an issue or not give it the importance it deserves."

She further added, "My take on it is that we just have to be aware of the fact that we are privileged and our struggle isn't as great as a lot of people's struggles. So even in our struggles, it is nothing compared to what a lot of people have to go through."

The actress also said that she hopes a lot of talented people get to enter the industry and that sooner or later her work will speak for itself.

She was quoted as saying, "No one will look at an Alia Bhatt or a Ranbir Kapoor and say, nepotism. They are really good at what they do. So I will just acknowledge that it exists and work to a point where no one feels like I have gotten everything I have gotten because of my privilege."

Ananya was heavily trolled for her comments on struggle and privilege where she said that her father neither appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, nor in films backed by his production house.

Alaya F defended Ananya's comments in a recent interview, "I don't think any of us don't understand the concept of privilege, struggle and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It's just that sometimes, it's tricky in the way you put it out. It's so easy for one-two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued."

"When I was first watching that Roundtable interview, I saw that whole part and it didn't even strike me as, 'Oh my God!' It sounded perfectly fine to me the first time and then when I went back and watched it again, I was like, 'Oh!' But I really don't think she intended for it to be taken in that way. I am sure she also has a very clear idea on it, as do the rest of them. That's when I learnt it is very important not only to have clarity in your mind, but to also be able to put that out there."

Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaya F On Bagging Jawaani Jaaneman: Didn't Want To Use My Family's Influence

Saif Ali Khan Says Doing Jawaani Jaaneman With Sara Ali Khan Would Have Been Complicated