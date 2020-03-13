Is Deepika Padukone Talking About Ranbir Kapoor? Says 'My Ex-boyfriend Begged For A Second Chance'

Deepika On Physical Intimacy

The Tamasha actress said, "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that."

Deepika: My EX Pleaded For A Second Chance

Deepika continued, "Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him (she refused to take any names) a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying."

Deepika On Her Relationship That Went 'wrong'

"Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed. The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him," added Deepika.

'Infidelity Is The Deal Breaker'

Deepika said that she gives a lot in relationships and doesn't expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal breaker for her. "Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't play around with it," concluded Deepika, who is now happily married to Ranveer Singh.