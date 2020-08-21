Did Kangana Ranaut Tweet A Fake Interview Of Aamir Khan And Question His Religious Tolerance?

Kangana Ranaut has gone into an offensive mode and has not paused from firing at her colleagues in the Hindi film industry. From derogatory name calling of her fellow outsiders to making unsubstantiated claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on which she has staked her Padma Shri, Kangana is doing it all.

The latest to come in Kangana's line of fire is Aamir Khan. The actress, who says she shares a close bond with Aamir, seems to have shared a fake news story about the latter. Kangana shared an old interview of Aamir's in which he allegedly states that although his current wife, Kiran Rao, and ex-wife, Reena Dutta, are Hindus, his children will follow Islam.

A Twitter user slammed those who were sharing that news story by stating that it was in fact a fake interview made up to spread lies about Aamir. The user also stated that Aamir had filed a complaint against the person who created that story and clarified that he had never given such an interview.

By then, Kangana had already shared the news story by writing, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan."

In another tweet, she wrote in Hindi, "Aamir, you had the most religious tolerance. When did you become intolerant of Hinduism?"

@aamir_khan आप तो सबसे ज़्यादा टॉलरंट थे आप कबसे हिंदूइज़म केलिये इंटॉलरंट हो गए? हिंदू माताओं की संतानें जिनकी रागों में श्री कृशन और श्री राम का खून बह रहा है,सनातन धर्म, भारतीय शभ्यता, यहाँ की संस्कृति जिनकी धरोहर है, वो सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़ इस्लाम को फ़ॉलो करेंगे, ऐसा क्यूँ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

This interview was completely concocted to spread lies. Aamir had filed a complaint against this and the person was later caught. Aamir had also firmly established of not giving such an interview. #StopFakeNews https://t.co/ZZHC4unhXd — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) August 18, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Kangana will apologize for this tweet.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actress recently took over her team's Twitter account and made her official debut on the platform. Interestingly, just a few months back, in April 2020, she had slammed the social media website for suspending her sister Rangoli Chandel's and had requested the government to 'demolish such platforms'. Rangoli's twitter account was suspended for spreading hate.

