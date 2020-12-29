Did Katrina Kaif Sport Vicky Kaushal's Hoodie? Netizens Want The Alleged Couple To Love 'Khullam Khulla'

Is Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal? Well, that's one question that's lingering in every Katrina fan's mind from the last one year. Neither Katrina nor Vicky have confirmed their relationship, but their actions often speak louder than words. From being spotted together to being spotted at each others' house, the duo has almost confirmed their relationship. And now, with her latest picture going viral, Katrina is grabbing the eyeballs again!

Wondering what is so interesting in Katrina's picture, wherein she is seen donning a hoodie? One might find the picture boring, but netizens can't stop pointing out that they have seen Vicky donning the same hoodie during the promotion of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Pic Courtesy- ETimes/Instagram

"Vicky has it too...they shared hoodie," wrote a netizen.

Another netizen wrote, "Dey are doing what every couple do. Plz make ur relationship official."

"Love katrina and vicky together. Hope they come out khullam khulla about their relationship," wrote another netizen.

"This is Vicky's jacket," pointed out another Instagram user.

Notably, fans can't wait to see Katrina and Vicky making their relationship official. Earlier, Katrina was all over the headlines owing to her break up with Ranbir Kapoor, who's currently dating Alia Bhatt. In several interviews, Katrina has mentioned that she holds no grudge against Ranbir or Alia, and is happy to move on. With Vicky's entry into her life, we can surely vouch for the fact that Katrina has happily moved on.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Says She Used The Lockdown To Work On Herself, 'Hope We Come Out Of 2020 Stronger'

With respect to work, 2021 is going to be a busy year for both Katrina and Vicky. The Bang Bang! actress will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next and Tiger 3, Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police and Zoya Akhtar's untitled next. Vicky, on the other hand, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama, Karan Johar's Takht and YRF's untitled next.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film With Ali Abbas Zafar Gets A Title; Can You Guess It?