Did Kriti Sanon Walk Out Of Mohit Suri's Malang? Here's The Truth

Mohit Suri's upcoming film, Malang is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. Ever since the trailer dropped, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry is the talk of the town. Even the recently-released first track titled 'Chal Ghar Chalen' has received a thumbs up from the audience.

Meanwhile recently, there were reports floating in the media that Kriti Sanon was the original choice to play the leading lady in this romantic thriller. However, she walked out of this film and picked up some other projects. The makers then roped in Disha Patani in her place.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, director Mohit Suri dismissed these rumours and clarified, "We had approached Kriti. She had even read the script and we were planning out the dates, but it didn't work out."

He further added, "As a director, my job was to reach out to an actor. I did that, but then she also received offers for Housefull 4 and Panipat. She would have had to waste six months to be a part of my film, as I was figuring out the dates with other actors. Kriti really wanted to do Malang, but she had to let go of it and choose other films instead. It is as simple as that, and nothing as sensational as the news reports claimed that, 'she has walked out of the project."

Speaking about Malang, Mohit earlier shared in a statement, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

The revenge drama also has a cameo by actor Vatsal Seth. The actor was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "Yes, it's a cameo and I am happy to be a part of Malang. A friend of mine and the producer of the film contacted me for the part. I am just glad to be a part of this big project."

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the Mohit Suri directorial is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

