Did Naseeruddin Shah Take A Dig At Kangana Ranaut For Debating Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death?

Actor Naseeruddin Shah voiced his opinion on the ongoing outsiders vs insiders debate after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, and slammed the celebrities, who have been using the tragedy to voice their frustrations regarding the film industry. While Naseeruddin Shah refrained from taking any name, we feel his indirect attack was at Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with India Today, the Iqbal actor said that the whole debate is absolutely sickening, and he did not follow it. Shah further added that he felt deeply grieved when Sushant died. Even though Shah did not know him personally, he felt that he had a bright future, and it was a waste of a life.

Speaking about the hullabaloo around Sushant's death, Naseeruddin Shah said, "I did not bother to follow the nonsense that's being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested."

An Angry Taapsee Pannu Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Taking Advantage Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death!

He further added, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it."

Well, if you're following the debate on Sushant and nepotism from the beginning, you must know that it's Kangana who reignited the much controversial topic on the internet. Going by Shah's interview, it's easy to assume that he's clearly not on her side!