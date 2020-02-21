    For Quick Alerts
      Did Rangoli Chandel Take A Dig At Shilpa Shetty Kundra Over Surrogacy?

      By Lekhaka
      Earlier today, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra announced that she has become a mother to a baby girl, who is born through surrogacy. Shilpa wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house."

      Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Welcome Baby Girl Samisha Shetty Kundra! First Picture Inside

      Soon after Shilpa's post, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel put a tweet announcing that she is adopting a girl child rather than going for surrogacy and netizens think that her tweet is aimed at the Dhadkan actress. Rangoli tweeted, "I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let's try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents."

      She further tweeted, "My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga. So fortunate to be able to give home to a child."

      A netizen wrote, "Surrogate child or adopted child..its completely couple's personal decision. u have no right to say adaptation is better than surrogate (since u indirectly pointing it)."

      Another netizen wrote, "Why do u tweeted today? Is it after Shilpa's news of surrogacy delivery? It's finally individuals call to do surrogacy or adoption.. we shouldn't judge them on this basis."

      What do you think about Rangoli's tweet? Do you also think that Rangoli was taking a dig at Shilpa? Share your thoughts in our comments section below.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      rangoli chandel shilpa shetty
      Friday, February 21, 2020, 23:55 [IST]
