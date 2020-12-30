Did Sonu Sood Take A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Tarnishing Film Industry's Image?

Actor Sonu Sood, who's known as the 'messiah' of needy people, spoke about the tarnished image of the film industry after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, ever since Sushant breathed his last, people have been looking down on Bollywood. Apart from audiences, actress Kangana Ranaut also spoke against the film industry, and slammed many celebrities including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, etc.

Now, without taking Kangana's name, Sonu Sood took an indirect jibe at the former and said, "Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which we leave our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfills dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us."

The Dabangg actor also spoke about some of the flaws of Bollywood and said, "We all like to think we're one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. People align themselves with others, no one reaches out to praise you or to offer advice. Everyone is constrained. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they've created barriers around themselves."

Earlier, many people from the industry including Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta and Taapsee Pannu had criticised the Rangoon actress for speaking ill about the film industry, despite being a part of it.

