Did You Know? Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun Holds The Record For The Highest Footfall Ever!

Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood and his movies have been loved by the audience since forever. The actors classic hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun holds the record for the highest footfalls in Hindi Cinema.

The movie was released in 1994 and to date, tops the list by a huge margin with 7,39,62,000 footfalls whereas Baahubali 2 had a footfall of 5,25,22,000. This is proof of Salman Khan’s massive fandom that spans across decades and continues to grow stronger by the day.

The actor is immensely popular amongst people of all age groups and his magnetic pull in the younger generation makes him one of the most sought-after celebrities for brands.

Salman Khan was recently signed as the brand ambassador for a leading beverage brand owing to his immense popularity.

