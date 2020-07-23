Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Also Starred In Rockstar, Hindi Medium And Fukrey Returns!

Sanjana Sanghi is making her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, which is all set to release this weekend on Disney+ Hotstar. While this is her first feature film as a lead actress, Sanjana has been working in front of the camera since 2011 release Rockstar directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sanjana was seen playing the role of Nargis Fakhri's younger sister, Mandy.

Sanjana, in an Instagram post, also revealed how she was discovered by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Mukesh is now making his debut as a director with Dil Bechara, and cast two of his casting marvels in the film, the other one being the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjana shared she was spotted by Chhabra when she was performing in school. "At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then & there itself, and went on to cast me as 'Mandy' in Rockstar," she revealed.

Over the years, Sanjana went on to be a part of a number of TVC for big brands like Samsung, Coca Cola, Tanishq, Close Up and more. She was also seen in films like Fukrey Returns as Katty, Varun Sharam's date. In the same year, Sanjana worked in an Irrfan Khan film. In an Instagram post, she shared a scene from Hindi Medium, in which she can be seen playing the younger version of Saba Qamar.

Talking about films, Sanjana revealed that she was in her third year of college when she shot for the film. "Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story. I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I'm glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I'd have carried with myself forever," she wrote in the caption.

Dil Bechara starring Sushant and Sanjana, is the adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film is scheduled to release on July 24 at 7.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar for free, as a tribute to the late actor.

