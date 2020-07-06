    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Dil Bechara: Armaan Malik Postpones Zara Thehro’s Release For Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer’s Trailer

      Over the weekend, Singer Armaan Malik had announced a reunion track with brother Amaal Mallik. However, the track titled Zara Thehro, which was supposed to release today has been rescheduled by the makers for a later date. Armaan Malik released a statement saying that the song will be released later, since the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is scheduled to launch today.

      Dil Bechara: Armaan Malik Postpones Zara Thehro’s Release For the Sushant Starrer’s Trailer

      Armaan took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara releases on July 6 and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single Zara Thehro to July 8."

      Armaan Malik's Post

      Armaan Malik's Post

      Amaal also took to his Instagram account and shared a similar post. In the caption, he wrote, "We have postponed #ZaraThehro as a mark of respect to @sushantsinghrajput ⁣ A request to all our fans to bear with us for 2 more days.⁣ Please watch the #DilBechara trailer tomorrow and let's all support this beautiful man's beautiful journey ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ"

      Zara Thehro Will Release On July 8

      Zara Thehro Will Release On July 8

      Zara Thehro is a duet sung by Armaan and Tulsi Kumar. The track penned by Rashmi Virag, is composed by Amaal Malik and co-directed by their father Daboo Malik. ‘Zara Thehro' will release under Bhushan Kumar's T-Series banner on July 8, 2020.

      Dil Bechara Will Release On July 24

      Dil Bechara Will Release On July 24

      Meanwhile, Dil Bechara releasing on Disney+ Hotstar is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The late actor finished filming for the Mukesh Chhabra directorial earlier this year. The film also features debutante Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. Dil Bechara will be available to stream online from July 24.

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara To Premiere On Disney+Hotstar On July 24

      Jacqueline Fernandez On Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara: Not Going To Be Easy

      Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
