Dil Bechara: Bollywood Comes Together To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film

Many wait in anticipation for the release of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara. The mood is bittersweet, as we will see Sushant come alive on the screen one last time. The Hindi film industry, which has expressed grief over losing one of its most talented actors, will also be coming together to watch Sushant on screen.

Many celebrities, from Dia Mirza, to Anupam Kher, took to their social media handles, showering love on director Mukesh Chhabra and debutant Sanjana Sanghi, and remembering Sushant, as they promised to catch the movie together.

Hours before the movie's release, Anupam Kher tweeted, "Pyare Sushant Singh Rajput! Aaj apki film Dil Bechara release hone ja rahi hai. Aap bhautik duniya mein humare saath nahi hain aur humein is baat ka dukh rahega. Par apki ye film hum sab dil ki aankhon se dekheinge aur aansu aankho se bahenge. Hum apko miss karte hain, payaar, Anupam. (Dear Sushant Singh Rajput! Your film Dil Bechara releases today but you are not with us in the mortal world and we will be sad for this. However, we will watch your movie with our hearts and our eyes will cry. We mis you. Love, Anupam)."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "May, 'Dil Bechara' spread love and positivity today 7:30PM. Sending Love and wishes and prayers to the team that made it. @CastingChhabra #SushanthSinghRajput."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, "The time is come for all of us to pay our heart felt tribute by celebrating #SushantSinghRajput 's work. Let's watch it together #DilBechara releasing today @ 7.30pm on @DisneyPlusHS @CastingChhabra."

Preity Zinta tweeted, "All the best @CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @DisneyplusHSVIP and the entire team for #DilBechara. Will miss you Sushant. Cannot wait to see it. #SushantSinghRajput #bittersweet."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Will be watching #DilBechara today at 7:30pm."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Best wishes to you My friend @CastingChhabra on the opening of a new chapter !!"

Chitrangda Singh tweeted, "@CastingChhabra this has been your dream and you've worked on this for so long so hard .. millions will watch this with a heavy heart and lots of love .. this will be more than just a film .. tonight let's together Red heartRed heartRed heart #DilBecharaToday #SushantSingRajput."

Dil Bechara premieres on Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 PM.

