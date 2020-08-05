Dil Bechara Co-Star Sahil Vaid Says 'Sushant Was Not Weak, Not The One To Suffer Silently'

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sahil Vaid has opened up about the late actor and his film Drive. While talking to a portal, Sahil said that Drive was not a "well-made film", he added that it was bad luck that Sushant did the film but he "was not weak".

Sahil while talking about Sushant said, "I do not know what happened with Sushant but I know he was not weak. He was not the one to suffer silently. Badkismati se Drive buri film ban gayi aur wo is film ko kar ke fans gae the (Unfortunately, Drive turned out to be a bad film and he lost some fans). It became difficult for Karan Johar to find theatres for the film. It is a lie that the film was intentionally released on OTT."

Drive was one of Sushant's projects that was delayed a number of times, and it finally released on Netflix in 2019 and was bombed by critics. Sushant's untimely death triggered the nepotism debate in the film industry. Karan Johar was bashed online by Sushant's fans for supporting star kids and said that he failed to back Drive properly.

Drive Released On Netflix After Several Delays Sahil also told the Hindi daily that filmmaker Karan Johar has stopped responding to his messages. "Nepotism can become a road block in the starting of your career, no one can stop you once you are a big name. However, now Karan Johar does not respond to my messages whenever I send him one. I am also scared over the matter of Sushant's death and need someone to hold my hand. My future is also at risk if the things being said are true." Sahil Vaid Says He Looked Depressed In Front Of Sushant's Jolly Persona The Navbharat Times report also quoted Sahil as saying, "One name is being blamed in Sushant's case but someone else is responsible," but reportedly he did not reveal any further details. Coming back to Sushant, Sahil said he couldn't believe the news, he said Sushant was a very jolly person, "I never felt like he was the kind of person who would kill himself. He was so jolly on sets and would often make everyone around happy. In fact, I looked depressed in front of the jolly persona that he had. It is difficult to understand what goes on within a person but I could not realise any such thing." Dil Bechara Released On July 24 Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was last seen in the film Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi. The film is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. It released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar and broke several viewership records.

