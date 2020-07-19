Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka Starring Sushant Singh Rajput Is About Living Life To The Fullest!

After the foot-tapping title track and love ballad 'Taare Ginn,' the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput- Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara have now released the third song titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka’ from the film. The beautiful number features the lead pair and Swastika Mukherjee, enjoying their time in Paris.

Sanjana shared the song video on her Instagram account and wrote, “You’re finally going to be witnessing Manny, turning Kizie’s can’ts into cans; and her dreams, into plans. Aa jao? #KhulkeJeenKa tareeka hum tumhe sikhate hain. This, is Kizie & Manny’s magical bond in the City of Love, to the even more magical track by @arrahman x @arijitsingh x @sashasublime OUT NOW!❤️” (sic). Check out the song below:

The beautifully shot number has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati and boasts of Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics. Speaking about the soundtrack of Dil Bechara, music composer AR Rahman earlier shared, "When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh (director Mukesh Chhabra) on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant."

Dil Bechara marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's first film as a director. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020, the film is slated for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available to both, subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform.

