Dil Bechara Song Taare Gin: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Love Ballad Is Soothing To Ears

After the foot-tapping title track, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput- Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara have now released the second song titled Taare Gin from the film. The love ballad features the lead pair on a romantic date, and how they slowly fall in love with each other.

The song begins with Sushant's character Manny arriving at Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi)'s house on a bike. He holds her oxygen tank in front of him while she hugs him tight from behind, and they ride to the prom together. There, he asks her to dance in an adorable way. A smitten Kizie agrees, and the duo enjoy a romantic dance.

Speaking about the soundtrack of Dil Bechara, music composer AR Rahman earlier shared, "When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh (director Mukesh Chhabra) on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant."

Dil Bechara is Mukesh Chhabra's first film as a director and Sushant's swansong. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

