Dil Bechara Trailer: Netizens Praise The Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput And His Immense Talent

The trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released today, (June 6, 2020). The makers released the trailer on YouTube just weeks before the film's release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film helmed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars.

Earlier, set to release in theatres on May 8, the film was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Fans have been trending hashtag Dil Bechara Trailer on social media all day while waiting for the trailer's release and reminiscing the late actor. Several fans have even pledged to watch the trailer enough times so that it makes an all-time record of the most watched video.

As soon as the trailer released, fans shared how difficult it was for them to watch it. A Twitter user wrote, "Never had such a heavy heart watching a trailer !! Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ye ham decide nahi kr skte, par kaise jeena hai wo ham decide kr skte gain." While another tweeted, "Actress: tum safe nahi lagte, serial killer type ke lagte ho. Sushant: Mai serial killer ..tum serial kisser kya jodi hai. And here he nailed it.. top class acting, dialogue delivery, expressions - everything you do as an artist. You'll be missed, Sush."

I guess we all can agree that sushant singh rajput - THE ACTOR!!! #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/vOAUiPOPpP — j (@baatbanjayee) July 6, 2020

we'll celebrate & honour your last hoorah with every little bit of love & respect we can offer, you beautiful boy. 💔💙#DilBecharaTrailer#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/hK5L7Ch7w3 — Aalia 🇮🇳 (@ambiverthijabi) July 6, 2020

Shushant yaar you again stole everyone's heart ♥ what a beautiful trailer :') can't wait to watch it :')♥

Seri? Seri. :')#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/MvB8iAJUGP — A سے Aنza ✨ (@Anzayyyyy) July 6, 2020

Fans noticed some heartbreaking lines in the trailer as well. In a scene, Sushant can be heard saying, "Janam kab lens hai air marna kab hai yeh hum decide nai karsakte par kaise jeena hai hum decide kar sakte hai," and many have shared the dialogue on Twitter and revealed that they cried while watching the trailer.

Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles and praised the trailer. While Vidyut Jammwal asked his fans to make Dil Bechara the most-watched trailer, Armaan Malik shared the trailer and wrote, "If you didn't notice, even the link says 'GOD'."

#DilBecharaTrailer https://t.co/4m3SGUksc4

Heartbreaking to look at

Sushant is looking amazing

Just watched the trailer with a a very emotional feeling :( @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra cannot wait. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 6, 2020

Earlier Disney+ Hotstar announced that Dil Bechara would be available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers from July 24, 2020.

