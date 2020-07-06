    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s THIS Dialogue On Life & Death Leaves Netizens Emotional

      The much-awaited trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara was released on YouTube about an hour ago. Netizens can't stop playing the trailer on loop as they just can't get enough of the deceased actor. For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14. He died by suicide in Mumbai.

      Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Swansong About Love & Hope Makes You Emotional

      Coming back to the trailer, netizens are emotional after listening to his one particular dialogue from the trailer i.e., 'Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ye hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai wo hum decide kar sakte hain. (We can't decide when to be born or when to die, but we can decide how to live our lives.)

      Netizens wonder, despite mouthing such beautiful dialogues about life and death, why did Sushant decide to end his life in such a drastic way.

      A user wrote, "The heart breaks into millions of pieces as we realize that this is last time we will see this beautiful person light up our screens and hearts."

      "The movie is about living one's life to fullest whatsoever may the conditions ....SSR it was too soon ...you left us❤," wrote another user, devastated with Sushant's death.

      Another fan of Sushant got emotional after watching the trailer and wrote, "Beautiful. This trailer literally made me cry. The characters have been amazingly and beautifully portrayed by Sushant Sir and Sanjana Ma'am.❤❤. Though it will be difficult to watch it without him but no matter what, he will always be in our heart❤."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 18:08 [IST]
