Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Swansong About Love & Hope Makes You Emotional

'Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jina hai yeh hum decide kar sakte hai,' when this dialogue plays in the trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, it leaves a lump in your throat. Dil Bechara is Sushant's posthumous release, and the makers have unveiled the trailer today (July 6, 2020). The film stars Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady.

An official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by author John Green, Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people who have a tragic twist to their lives. As they embark on a bitter and profound journey of life, they explore the feeling of being alive and in love. Dil Bechara marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's first film as a director.

The trailer begins with Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi) introducing her own self as a cancer patient. Kizie's life brightens up with the entry of a happy-go-lucky Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput). He had a brush with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, but is a 'fighter' now. Together, the duo explore the various shades of life with smiles and tears.

Check out the trailer.

While dropping the official trailer of the film on his Twitter handle, director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotons. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. Love to everyone."

Dil Bechara is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available to both subscribers and non-subscribers.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Cousin Demands Theatrical Release Of Actor's Last Film Dil Bechara: We Will Go To Court

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez On Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara: Not Going To Be Easy