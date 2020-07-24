Dil Bechara Twitter Review: Netizens Get Emotional While Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film

@beingankush05

"#dilbechara review: (not because sushant sir died) this movie is pure gem, loved this movie, loved the story, loved everything on this movie go watch it for emotion, its pure emotional ride @itsSSR @DisneyPlusHS @CastingChhabra."

@subbusurya

"#DilBechara is an emotional watch, too many conincidences with #SushanthSinghRajput ‘s real life persona & his abrupt end. As always he has given a fantastic performance ... very lively and natural !! Icing on cake - loads of #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth references throughout!"

@datsmenagesh

"Emotions of "The fault in our stars" and " Presence of Sushant Singh Rajput" makes the movie more heartbreaking and hard to watch."

@SMeghwandhi

"Watching #DilBechara now. Sushant's smile and the light in his eyes is mesmerizing. The movie is full of life and will keep you engrossed. Do watch it."

@undefined_veer

"Just finished #DilBechara, and I honestly don't know how I feel about the movie, I'm out of word.. yes we lost a pure talent due to nepotism."

@ItsRohitJha

"Watched Dil bechara. Felt more emotional than the fault in our stars. So many of us are taking life for granted . Sushant was a legend and so is the movie."

AkashhRaTHORe

"B E A U T I F U L ! ! ! ! I never like to watch Love/Romantic Movies but #DilBechara just make me it's FAN! Really Superb. @itsSSR You'll always be Missed Brother. @sanjanasanghi96 You're Love."