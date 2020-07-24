Dil Bechara Twitter Review: Netizens Get Emotional While Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film
After waiting for more than a month, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput finally got to watch his last work in Dil Bechara. The film got premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today and netizens got all emotional after watching the film. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also casts Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The film is an adaptation of John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars.
Going by the Twitter review, one can say that no film has ever made netizens so emotional than Dil Bechara. Knowing that they all are watching late Sushant Singh Rajput's work for the last time, netizens cherished each and every scene of the film to the fullest!
Have a look at their reactions below...
@beingankush05
"#dilbechara review: (not because sushant sir died) this movie is pure gem, loved this movie, loved the story, loved everything on this movie go watch it for emotion, its pure emotional ride @itsSSR @DisneyPlusHS @CastingChhabra."
@subbusurya
"#DilBechara is an emotional watch, too many conincidences with #SushanthSinghRajput ‘s real life persona & his abrupt end. As always he has given a fantastic performance ... very lively and natural !! Icing on cake - loads of #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth references throughout!"
@datsmenagesh
"Emotions of "The fault in our stars" and " Presence of Sushant Singh Rajput" makes the movie more heartbreaking and hard to watch."
@SMeghwandhi
"Watching #DilBechara now. Sushant's smile and the light in his eyes is mesmerizing. The movie is full of life and will keep you engrossed. Do watch it."
@undefined_veer
"Just finished #DilBechara, and I honestly don't know how I feel about the movie, I'm out of word.. yes we lost a pure talent due to nepotism."
@ItsRohitJha
"Watched Dil bechara. Felt more emotional than the fault in our stars. So many of us are taking life for granted . Sushant was a legend and so is the movie."
AkashhRaTHORe
"B E A U T I F U L ! ! ! ! I never like to watch Love/Romantic Movies but #DilBechara just make me it's FAN! Really Superb. @itsSSR You'll always be Missed Brother. @sanjanasanghi96 You're Love."
(Social media posts are unedited.)