'Dil Chahta Hai' Title Track Recreated To Raise Funds For Artistes Affected By COVID-19

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, T-Series and Berklee Indian Ensemble have recreated the title track of Dil Chahta Hai to raise funds for Indian artistes hit by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The new version features 112 artistes from 21 countries and is in support of the BIX COVID Fund.

T-Series will be donating all the proceeds from the song to the cause. "In a challenging time like this, it is our responsibility to overcome the obstacles and provide help to the needy. This initiative by Shankar Mahadevan, Berklee Indian Ensemble and us is a step to help the artistes whose livelihood has been affected," Bhushan Kumar, T-Series honcho, said in a statement today.

Netizens also praised the song and gave major thumbs up to the re-creation.

A netizen wrote, "What a lovely new re-working of a timeless old favourite. Neither has the film aged, nor the song. Love the extended music of this new version - the singing, the video, everything. Fabulous.Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes."

Another netizen wrote, "Absolutely brilliant! Pure nostalgia! Still fresh .. 2 decades now!"

Mahadevan scored the music of the 2001 hit with his musical partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa and the songs were written by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The video also features Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar, who made his début with the film, star Aamir Khan, Salim Merchant, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan and Shalmali Kholgade.

