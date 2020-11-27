Dilip Kumar Had Praised Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor's Kissing Scene In Raja Hindustani, Reveals Director Dharmesh Darshan

'Nobody Felt Embarrassed About The Kiss,' Says Dharmesh Darshan

Dharmesh told Times of India, "There were no catcalls, in fact there was pindrop silence at the time of the kissing scene in the theatre when the film released; I myself was witness to the quietness when I had gone to see it. I was wondering if that meant there was no response. But something happened after 5 minutes, when the 'Pardesi jaana nahin' song came. People started clapping throughout the song. I stood validated. It meant that nobody had felt embarrassed about the kiss and their relationship that had developed in the story. It is known that I edited the length of the kiss a bit but trust me, it wasn't because of any objection from the Censor Board led by Shakti Samanta."

'Dilip Kumar Had Equated Aamir-Karisma's Kiss To His Feather Caressing Scene With Madhubala In Mughal-E-Azam'

He further added, "Many writers abroad rate the 'Raja Hindustani' kiss to be either the best or among the best. Even Mr Dilip Kumar complimented me; Dilip saab was my father's colleague. He equated the Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor kiss in Raja Hindustani to his feather caressing scene with Madhubala in Mughal-E-Azam. He said it was a tender scene which was gently and wonderfully handled. I felt good about Dilip saab's praise."

Aamir And Karisma Were Comfortable About The Kiss

Revealing that the kiss was an integral part of the film, Dharmesh said, "That implies that they (Aamir and Karisma) were both aware that they have to shoot the scene in question. You can't make two big stars do whatever you want unless they are very comfortable with each other. Such scenes are not shot at gun point. The stars also need to trust their director, which they did. We all three were on the same page. Karisma and Aamir were absolutely comfortable about the kiss."