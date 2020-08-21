Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother Aslam Khan Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan passed away early on Friday morning (August 21, 2020). He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. He was 88. Aslam Khan was admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, and had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The news of Aslam's death was confirmed by the hospital. Last week, two of Dilip Kumar's brothers, Aslam Khan and Eshan Khan, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital after they complained of breathlessness. Later, they both, tested positive for COVID-19 after rapid antigen test and were immediately admitted at the coronavirus ward of the hospital. Their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%.

Last evening, Dr Jalil Parker from the hospital had given updates on their health and was quoted as saying by ETimes, "They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern."

Unfortunately, Aslam Khan breathed his last today.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family.

