Dilip Kumar’s Brothers Eshan Khan & Aslam Khan Get Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan have been rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night after they started complaining of breathlessness.

It’s been reported that the Octogenarian brothers’ oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%. They have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus after the administration of the rapid antigen test.

A source close to the development revealed, "Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness. They were advised by Dr Nitin Gokhale (leading cardiologist) to get hospitalised as their oxygen levels were quite low. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart ailment."

Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan has been admitted under Dr. Jalil Parkar. They have been kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure). Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed the news to TOI and said, "Yes, Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Khan are on non-invasive ventilator support. They had hypoxia, their oxygen saturation was less than 94, both also had cough and fever."

Another doctor from the hospital told HT, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

