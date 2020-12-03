Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out Kangana Ranaut For Tweet Against Elderly Woman: Shouldn't Be So Blind

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. In the tweet, she also claimed that the woman had joined the protest for a price of Rs 100.

The actress was called out by multiple Punjabi stars like Prince Narula, Sargun Mehta, Himanshi Khurana and others for spreading misinformation and sharing bogus claims. Recently Diljit Dosanjh also commented on Kangana Ranaut's latest Twitter fiasco.

Diljit shared a video interview of the elderly woman, whose name is Mahinder Kaur, and tagged Kangana. He wrote, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps saying anything)."

In an interview by BBC, Mahinder and her other friends at the protest said that Kangana should come and work in the fields for a day to know what farmers have to do. "We will give her Rs 100 in the evening," added another woman in the video. Take a look:

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Kangana replied to Diljit's tweet and calling him "Karan Johar ka paltu". The conversation went on for long while the two bashed each other on the microblogging site. Take a look

Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Punjabi samajh aati hai mujhe, jinhonne Delhi mein riots karvaye khoon ki nadiyaan bahae, dangge karvaye unko defend karte hue sharm nahi aati? Tujhe kya sharm aayegi, kjo kaise kaam deta hai sabko pata hai 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..?



Dimagh theek aa Tera?



Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai..



Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian.. https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Kangana has also been slapped with a legal notice filed by Advocate Harkam Singh. The notice dated November 30, demands a public apology from Kangana over the tweets, and suggests she should have authenticated information before posting it on social media.

"It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer," the notice said.

