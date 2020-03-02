    For Quick Alerts
      Diljit Dosanjh Trolled For Posting Picture With Ivanka Trump Despite Being A Married Man

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh has recently been trolled by a Twitter user for posting a photoshopped picture of himself with US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Twitter.

      While sharing the picture with Ivanka on Twitter, he wrote, "Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Winking face with tongue Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda Smiling face with sunglasses".

      In the picture, one can see Diljit Dosanjh posing with swag and it is catching everyone's eyes. Ivanka can be seen sitting outside Taj Mahal during her visit to India along with Donald Trump last week. Well, Diljit has always been posting photoshopped images of him with international celebs. However, this didn't go well some of the netizens.

      Diljit Dosanjh with Ivanka Trump

      Recently, a Twitter user trolled the 'Good Newwz' star for sharing a pic with Ivanka Trump. He wrote, "Why does this married man think that making passes publically at international women celebrities makes him come across as endearing? Why has the woke eye overlooked this guy's actions?"

      For those who are unaware, Diljit Dosanjh is already married to a Punjabi lady. According to the reports published in leading entertainment portals, Diljit is married to Sandeep Kaur and he even has a son with her. The actor's family lives in Canada. Earlier, reports were surfacing that Diljit and his wife are having some problems with each other.

      However, Diljit never revealed about his marriage to media. Apart from Ivanka, Diljit is also a big fan of Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot. He had also shared a photoshopped picture of himself with them as well.

      Coming back to Diljit's latest post with Ivanka, it has become a big meme material on social media.

      Have a look:

      Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Abhishek Verma, the film is scheduled to release this year.

      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
