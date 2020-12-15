Dimple Kapadia Didn't Want To Audition For Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Yes, you read it right. In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times Dimple Kapadia spoke about her latest release, Tenet, which is currently running in theatres. It's known to all that Tenet is helmed by ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan, but did you know that Kapadia was not keen to give an audition for the film?

She revealed, "They said I had to do an audition and I don't do an audition. And then my children and grandchildren told me to go for it. I said to myself that 'I got to get over my fear and give it a chance.' If I can get through it then I can do it. When I got the part I was more than just elated, I was terrified. I was like, yes I got it but will I be able to deliver with all my fears and insecurities."

She further added that once actors are in his (Nolan) hand, he takes care of everything. One just has to show up, and he knows exactly what he wants from his actors.

While singing praises of the film, Kapadia said that Tenet has infused life back into her, and she really needed that adrenaline shot. "You know like 'come on, get up'. That is what it has done for me and yes I am looking forward to what all I am going to do in the future," added the Saagar actress.

The 63-year-old actress also spoke about her experience of working with Nolan and said, "It is every actor's dream. I consider myself extremely fortunate."

Indian audiences who watched Tenet felt delighted and proud to see Dimple Kapadia in the movie, and couldn't stop raving about her.

